Club News: June 25

Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge was played two days this week, with players coming from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea and Mason City, Iowa.

Five tables played Tuesday.

First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring, second place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; third place, Vandy Newman and Barb Rofshus; fourth place, Judy Bungum and Dave Solomonson; fifth place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup.

Wednesday, four tables played.

First place (tie), Barb Rofshus and Paul Nelson and Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; third place (tie), Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland and Vandy Newman and Dave Ring.

Bring a partner, or call Joyce (437-2750), who will find one for you. This game is competitive and an excellent venue to enhance your age.