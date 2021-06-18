Club news: Duplicate Bridge

Players came from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, to vie for places and prize money playing with our Duplicate Bridge Group, which meets at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin on Tuesdays (noon) and Wednesdays (11:30 a.m.).

Five tables played June 15.

First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring; second place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen; third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; fourth place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup; fifth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever.

Five tables played on June 16.

First place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; second place, Vandy Newman and Dave Ring; third place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz (MC); fourth place, Jaynard Johnson and John Karnes; fifth place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland.

This friendly group welcomes all bridge players to join us in this competitive game. Bring your own partner or call Joyce at 437-2750.