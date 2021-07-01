Carol J. Bailey, 76

Carol Jean (Hackensmith) Bailey, age 76, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Our House Memory Care.

Carol was born on May 21, 1945, in Austin, Minnesota to Earl and Iris (Ball) Hackensmith. She graduated from Austin High School in 1963 and then became a homemaker and mother of two sons. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Brian Bailey of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Rodney (Elizabeth) Bailey of Austin, Minnesota, and grandchildren, Sophia, Samuel, Joseph, Grace, Caleb, and Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Iris Hackensmith.

A small memorial service will be attended by close family on Saturday, July 10, 2021 and followed by an open celebration of life from 3:00pm-6:00pm at Fraternal Order of Eagles (The Eagles Club) in Austin, MN (107 11th St NE, Austin, MN 55912). Clasen-Jordan Mortuary of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements.