expand
Ad Spot

June 11, 2021

Brett Alan Frank, 42

By Daily Herald

Published 5:22 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

Brett Alan Frank, 42

Brett Alan Frank, 42, of Austin, MN died June 9, 2021.

Brett was born on September 13, 1978 in Anchorage, Alaska. He and his mother later moved to Austin to be closer to family. He graduated from Austin High School in 1997 and entered the carpentry program at the Vo-Tech. Brett moved to Idaho in the early 2000’s and recently moved back to Austin. He spent many years doing carpentry, siding, and windows and most recently had been a cook.

Brett loved hockey and going 4 wheeling. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Greg Frank, grandparents William and Jean Friedrich, and aunt Ann Jacobsen.

Brett is survived by his parents: Jennifer and Steve Grobe, Austin, MN; step brother: Matt Grobe (Molly Kral), Austin, MN; step sister April (Ryan) Hensel, Blooming Prairie, MN; uncles: Brian (Kristine) Friedrich, Austin, MN; Steve Jacobsen, Albert Lea, MN; cousins: Andrea (Chris) Luns, Sparta, WI; Sarah (Rich) Klawitter, Lino Lakes, MN; niece and nephew: Emma and Colton.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 16th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with the Reverend Mark Van House officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Brett had a big heart and would jump in and help when anyone needed anything.

He will be missed.

More News

Ex Scientia Tridens: AHS graduate Riley Haugen to attend U.S. Naval Academy

Join Jamming at the Mansion 3rd Thursday of June, July, August

Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest, death wins Pulitzer nod

Minnesota State Fair set to return in August

News

Ex Scientia Tridens: AHS graduate Riley Haugen to attend U.S. Naval Academy

Mower County

Join Jamming at the Mansion 3rd Thursday of June, July, August

News

Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest, death wins Pulitzer nod

News

Minnesota State Fair set to return in August

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man sentenced to prison for drugs, firearm charges

Mower County

Club news: Duplicate Bridge

Agriculture

Breakfast on the Farm to be held June 19

Mower County

I-90 ramp repaving extends detour

Mower County

UPDATE: Austin man charged for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police looking for help after receiving numerous property damage reports

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Northeast Austin home damaged in Thursday afternoon blaze

Mower County

Walz, leaders, seek budget breakthroughs as Capitol reopens

Hayfield Vikings

23 straight and off to state: Vikings win Section 1A title

News

Another jump in prices tightens the squeeze on US consumers

News

Take a Kid Fishing Weekend runs June 11-13

Business

Lemondrops to host art show this weekend

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Shooting suspect charged with three counts of murder

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin garage fire under investigation

Local Government

Council holds public hearing on potential cable franchise

Local Government

Board OK’s payoff of bond on Jail and Justice Center

News

Deputies who killed man had body cams, couldn’t use them

Mower County

HI welcomes summer interns

Mower County

Registration open for Packer Classic

Mower County

Charlie Parr coming to the Paramount Friday