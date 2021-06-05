BREAKING: Law enforcement investigating suspicious death

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, along with the Austin Police Department, is investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death” Saturday morning.

The incident took place early in the morning just after 1 a.m. when Austin Police officers were called to a home at 110 12th Street NE.

The BCA is conducting the investigation and a coroner was on seen as of 10 a.m. The scene is cordoned off by police tape.

The BCA hasn’t released much in the way of details surrounding the death, but a bystander living in the area reported hearing four shots and witnessed a car leaving the scene on 12th Street NE before turning left on First Avenue NE and then right on 11th Street NE and speeding away. The bystander said they heard the shots between 1 and 1:25 a.m.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

Check back to the Austin Daily Herald as more information becomes available.