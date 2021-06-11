expand
Ad Spot

June 11, 2021

Daryl, red circle, and Daniel Johnson, blue circle, pictured in this screen capture included in federal court documents, have been chareged in the Jan. 6 breach of Capitol Grounds. Daniel, 29, is from Austin. Court documents state that both Daniel and his father Daryl were inside the Capitol during the riots. Photo provided

UPDATE: Austin man charged for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots

By Mike Stoll

Published 11:33 am Friday, June 11, 2021

Allegedly bragged about involvement on social media

 

An Austin man arrested Friday morning by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and Austin Police officers has been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol building.

Daniel Johnson, 29, has been charged in the U.S. District Court in St. Paul with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

According to the criminal complaint, an individual called the FBI National Threat Operations Center on Jan. 7 to report that Daniel posted a video from inside the U.S. Capitol building during the riot onto his Snapchat account. The caller knew that Daniel had a cellular phone number ending in 8691.

Daryl and Daniel Johnson, pictured in this screen capture included in federal court documents, have been charged in the Jan. 6 breach of Capitol Grounds. Photo provided

On Jan. 18, another individual submitted a tip through the fbi.gov/uscapitol online portal which included a screenshot of a Facebook comment written by Daniel that stated, “I was one of the first ones inside the capitol building.”

The FBI received another tip on March 1 from an individual who alleged that Daniel and his father, Daryl Johnson of Iowa, were inside the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riots.

During the investigation, the FBI uncovered videos of Daniel and Daryl inside the U.S. Capitol building. The FBI also reviewed Daniel’s Facebook page, which showed a number of political posts around the time of the riots. In one post, dated Jan. 7, Daniel posted a photograph of the Jan. 6 crowd near the U.S. Capitol building with the caption, “Couple thousand?? Lol try like 4 million people!!! (sic)”

The FBI also found private Facebook messages between Daniel and another individual in which Daniel said, “We stormed capitol hill (sic)” and “Lol Dad and I were one of the first ones inside (sic).” In another message to a friend, Daniel boasted, “I was one of the first ones inside the capitol building.”

A St. Ansgar police officer who knew Daryl Johnson’s father, who was the former mayor of St. Ansgar, and a Mower County deputy who was familiar with Daryl and Daniel helped identify Daryl from photographs taken during the riot. An individual who personally knew Daniel positively identified him in photographs taken inside the U.S. Capitol building during the riots.

Daryl has also been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Daniel’s arrest was announced in a Friday morning tweet by the FBI’s Minneapolis office, stating:

“Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, MN was arrested by #FBI Minneapolis special agents and Austin PD this morning on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

– Eric Johnson contributed to this story

 

More News

Ex Scientia Tridens: AHS graduate Riley Haugen to attend U.S. Naval Academy

Join Jamming at the Mansion 3rd Thursday of June, July, August

Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest, death wins Pulitzer nod

Minnesota State Fair set to return in August

News

Ex Scientia Tridens: AHS graduate Riley Haugen to attend U.S. Naval Academy

Mower County

Join Jamming at the Mansion 3rd Thursday of June, July, August

News

Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest, death wins Pulitzer nod

News

Minnesota State Fair set to return in August

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man sentenced to prison for drugs, firearm charges

Mower County

Club news: Duplicate Bridge

Agriculture

Breakfast on the Farm to be held June 19

Mower County

I-90 ramp repaving extends detour

Mower County

UPDATE: Austin man charged for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police looking for help after receiving numerous property damage reports

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Northeast Austin home damaged in Thursday afternoon blaze

Mower County

Walz, leaders, seek budget breakthroughs as Capitol reopens

Hayfield Vikings

23 straight and off to state: Vikings win Section 1A title

News

Another jump in prices tightens the squeeze on US consumers

News

Take a Kid Fishing Weekend runs June 11-13

Business

Lemondrops to host art show this weekend

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Shooting suspect charged with three counts of murder

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin garage fire under investigation

Local Government

Council holds public hearing on potential cable franchise

Local Government

Board OK’s payoff of bond on Jail and Justice Center

News

Deputies who killed man had body cams, couldn’t use them

Mower County

HI welcomes summer interns

Mower County

Registration open for Packer Classic

Mower County

Charlie Parr coming to the Paramount Friday