June 11, 2021

Breakfast on the Farm to be held June 19

By Daily Herald

Published 5:28 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

Like breakfast? Then come enjoy some down home cooking in the country with the 14th annual Mower County Breakfast on the Farm.

This year’s event will be held  from 7:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 19 on the Jim and Connie Sathre Farm located at 17513 680th Ave., Adams, Minnesota.

Breakfast will be provided by Chris Cakes, complete with pancakes, sausage, milk, juice and coffee. Cost is $4 per person and ages six and under are free.

Activities will include farm tours, farm scavenger hunt, petting zoo, Milk “Star,” the Cow and more.

To get to the Sathre farm:

Go into Adams on Highway 56 from the east or west and turn north at the Shell Station, which is Fourth Street in Adams. Go approximately 2.75 miles following County Road 7 out of Adams and turn right at 167th Street (County Road 4) and go one mile. Follow County Road 4 to the north, which is 680th  Avenue, and go half a mile.

