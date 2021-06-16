BP golfers finish strong at state

Three Blooming Prairie seniors went out in style on the final day of the Minnesota Class A meet in Pebble Creek in Becker Wednesday.

Blooming Prairie senior Jessica Ressler had a strong finish after taking two years from golf. She took 10th place with a combined score of 182 after shooting a 93 on Wednesday. BP senior Halle Strunk finished in 22nd place with a score of 187 and senior Maggie Bruns finished in 71st place with a score of 224.

Hayfield’s Carly Bronson took 68th with a two-day score of 222.

Emily Stueland of Park Christian won the girls meet with a 166.