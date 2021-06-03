expand
June 4, 2021

Austin’s Schammel eliminated in Section 1AA tennis quarterfinals

By Daily Herald

Published 2:48 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021

Austin junior Joey Schammel wrapped up his season with the Packers after he was ousted on the second day of the Section 1AA meet in Rochester Thursday.

Schammel was defeated by Jackson Meyer of Lakeville South by scores of 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Schammel is the first Packer to compete on the second day of the tournament in nearly a decade.

“Joey had a great season and will now begin the work of offseason work to continue to improve his game,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said.

