Austin man sentenced to prison for drugs, firearm charges
Andrew Vernon Arett, 44, of Austin was sentenced to 60 months in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for felony violent felon in possession of a firearm on Thursday in Mower County DIstrict Court.
He received a concurrent sentence of 58 months in prison for felony second-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of methamphetamine and a firearm.
He received credit for 92 days served.
Charges of felony violent felon in possession of firearm ammunition and felony third-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin – were dismissed at the sentencing as part of a plea agreement reached on Feb. 5.
Judge Christa M. Daily issued the sentences.
Arett was arrested, along with several other individuals, when law enforcement raided a residence on Jan. 27, 2020, in the 900 block of 14th Avenue Northeast. According to the court complaint, Arett was located in his bedroom, where law enforcement found a cigarette pack containing 3.79 grams of methamphetamine and a safe containing 18.14 grams of methamphetamine, a .32 caliber pistol and three rounds of 12-gauge shotgun ammunition.
A review of Arett’s criminal history shows prior convictions for drug possession, check forgery and possession of stolen property.