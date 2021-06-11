expand
June 11, 2021

Austin man sentenced to prison for drugs, firearm charges

By Mike Stoll

Published 5:43 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

Andrew Vernon Arett, 44, of Austin was sentenced to 60 months in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for felony violent felon in possession of a firearm on Thursday in Mower County DIstrict Court.

Andrew Vernon Arett, 44

He received a concurrent sentence of 58 months in prison for felony second-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of methamphetamine and a firearm.

He received credit for 92 days served.

Charges of felony violent felon in possession of firearm ammunition and felony third-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin – were dismissed at the sentencing as part of a plea agreement reached on Feb. 5.

Judge Christa M. Daily issued the sentences.

Arett was arrested, along with several other individuals, when law enforcement raided a residence on Jan. 27, 2020, in the 900 block of 14th Avenue Northeast. According to the court complaint, Arett was located in his bedroom, where law enforcement found a cigarette pack containing 3.79 grams of methamphetamine and a safe containing 18.14 grams of methamphetamine, a .32 caliber pistol and three rounds of 12-gauge shotgun ammunition.

A review of Arett’s criminal history shows prior convictions for drug possession, check forgery and possession of stolen property.

