expand
Ad Spot

June 2, 2021

Ask a Trooper: Breaks needed on certain trailers

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Question: I purchased an old trailer to haul my Ranger around. Are brakes required on it?

Answer:  Brakes are required on all trailers with a gross weight of 3,000 pounds or more. Trailers manufactured after June 30, 1988, with a gross weight of 3,000 pounds or more require brakes installed on all wheels.

Every trailer with a gross weight of more than 3,000 pounds shall also be equipped with a breakaway brake device which will automatically apply and hold the brakes should the trailer accidentally become detached from the towing unit.

Trailers manufactured prior to July 1, 1988, that are equipped with three or more axles are not required to have brakes on the front axle, provided the brakes on all other wheels meet the performance standards prescribed by law.

The manufacturers of many new vehicles equipped with anti-lock brake systems require any towed unit be equipped with electric brakes and the towing vehicle be equipped with an electronic brake controller.

It’s also important to check the brakes on your personal vehicle every three months. Too often, vehicle owners put off simple maintenance until it’s too late. Deteriorating brakes can create longer stopping distances, ultimately leading to a crash. Do your part to maintain your vehicle to avoid a crash.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober.  Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848.  (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us) Twitter:   MSPPIO_SOUTH

More News

Mary “Kay” Forslund (nee Wingert), 80

Laughs and memories: Pacelli graduates the class of 2021

Packer boys finish season in Lake City

Twins want to win: GM seniors are hoping for a strong finish on the track

Education

Laughs and memories: Pacelli graduates the class of 2021

News

‘Past the point of no return’? Iowa Dems feel hopes fading

Education

‘Music never really stops’

News

Scofflaws or victims? Businesses that broke COVID rules seek amnesty

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man gets prison for stealing over $450K from Somerby Golf Club

Business

Midwest economy report stays strong, shows inflation worries

Mower County

Photos: Welcome Back

Education

Austin Noon Kiwanis has selected Ryan Hansen as their Student of the Month

Mower County

Photos: Cedar Scenes winners for weeks one and two revealed

News

Mille Lacs walleye fishing returns to catch-and-release only

Mower County

Austin Chamber joins letter in opposition to ‘Clean Cars’ standard

Health

Less than 10 COVID-19 cases active in Mower County

Mower County

Hy-Vee issues allergen recall on chicken street taco kit

News

Guard sues Minnesota State Patrol for arrest during protests

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with selling narcotics

News

Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production

News

Fences comes down at Minnesota Capitol; layoff notes go out

News

Biden honors forgotten victims of 1921 Tulsa race massacre

Mower County

DNR temporarily bans movement of farmed deer

Mower County

Minnesota’s oldest Black-owned newspaper puts archive online

Mower County

Photos: Honoring the fallen on Memorial Day

News

Minnesota legislators miss Friday goal for budget numbers

Mower County

‘We will never forget’

Education

Photos: Seniors say goodbye to AHS