June 4, 2021

Albert Lea man injured in Wednesday accident

By Mike Stoll

Published 9:52 am Thursday, June 3, 2021

An Albert Lea man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Mower County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was heading westbound on Interstate 90 at about 9:38 p.m. when the vehicle went off the road and into the median before entering the north ditch and rolling near milepost 199 in Pleasant Valley Township.

The driver, Jesse Alan Chandler, 58, of Albert Lea, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus-Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

The report indicates that Chandler was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Meadow Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.

