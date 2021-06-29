Affordable health screenings coming to Austin

Residents living in and around Austin can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with Life Line Screening.

Life Line Screening will be holding an event on July 8 at the Holiday Inn Austin Conference Center.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.