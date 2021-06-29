150th talent show winners announced

The following are the winners from the Lyle 150th Celebration Talent Show held on June 27, in the Lyle City Park.

Junior Vocal

First (tie): Scarlet Ransom and Ryland and Hadley Prescott.

Second: Banning and Bo Korfage.

Senior Vocal

First (tie): Tegan McHugo and Cierra Allen.

Second: Cierra Allen and Shelbie Allen.

Junior Dance

First: Ruby Ransom

Second: Kyla Nelson and Analeyah Hollenback.

Senior Dance

First: Kirsten Koopal

Junior Piano

First: Alyssa Klouse

Second: Hadley Prescott

Intermediate Vocal

First: Ty, Brody, Cooper Samson; Bailey Douglas and Liam Hutchinson

Second: Shelbie Allen.

Sponsors of the event included: Lyle American Legion Post 105, Savings Bonds, Trophies & Ribbons and Freeborn County Co-op. Treat bags were available for all participants.