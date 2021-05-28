Woman charged with selling meth to police informant

An Austin woman who allegedly sold methamphetamine to a police informant made her first appearance on Wednesday in Mower County District Court.

, has been charged with felony third-degree drugs – sale of a narcotic drug.

According to the court complaint, detectives met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) about purchasing methamphetamine from Ozuna on March 9, 2020. The CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided with purchase money and an audio transmitter. The CRI was monitored as he went to meet with Ozuna at a residence in the 800 block of Second Avenue Northwest. The CRI made contact with Ozuna and purchased a small amount of methamphetamine because Ozuna’s “source” was asleep. The CRI then met with a detective at a predetermined location and turned over 0.671 grams of methamphetamine.

A review of Ozuna’s criminal record shows prior convictions for drug possession and theft.

Ozuna will appear in court again on June 4.