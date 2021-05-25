Westminster to host Vacation Bible School

Westminster Presbyterian Church will host its Vacation Bible School Day Camp June 14-17. Early registration for VBS programs is now being held.

This camp is for students entering grades 1-6. The Ingham Okoboji Day Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with snacks and beverages, along with lunch provided. Campers will learn songs, play games, make crafts and learn Bible stories. There is a $15 registration fee for one child and a $25 a family maximum fee.

The Preschool Mini Camp will be held for children ages 4-5 from 9-11 a.m. They will learn Bible stories, make crafts, play games, sing and eat snacks. There is a $5 per child registration fee.

From 8:30-9 a.m. before VBS, Handbells Camp will be held for anyone going into third grade and older. Pre-register with VBS. This is a free activity.

Registration forms can be printed from the church website, www.westminsteraustin.com, or they can be picked up from the church office at 802 Fourth St. SW, Austin. Please call for any questions at 433-3258.