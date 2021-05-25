expand
May 25, 2021

Walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccines open this week in Albert Lea and Austin

By Daily Herald

Published 11:00 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Anyone age 12 and older can visit the Mayo Clinic Health System walk-in clinic locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. You do not need to be a Mayo Clinic Health System patient to be vaccinated.

No appointment required.

The cost of the COVID-19 vaccinations are free. If you have insurance, your provider may be billed an administrative fee.

If the vaccination is for a child or minor under the age of 18, a parent or guardian must be present or reachable by phone. If you have insurance, please bring your insurance card. Masks are required.

It’s important to note that if you receive a vaccination at any Mayo Clinic Health System walk-in clinic, you will be asked to schedule an appointment for your second dose of vaccine before leaving.

Locations for the walk-in clinics are:

ALBERT LEA HEALTH REACH CAMPUS

1705 SE Broadway, Albert Lea

Wednesday, May 26: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 27: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

AUSTIN MEDICAL CENTER WEST

101 14z St. NW, Austin

Tuesday, May 25: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 27: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, May 28: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCHESTER 41ST STREET PROF BUILDING

4115 W Frontage Rd., Rochester

Tuesday, May 25: 2 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 27: 2-7 p.m. (41st St)

ROCHESTER PHILLIPS HALL, SIEBENS 1

100 2nd Avenue SW, Rochester

Wednesday, May 26: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, May 28: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People with a history of severe allergic reactions should plan to stay for 30 minutes after vaccination for observation. 

