May 21, 2021

Vikings grab 16th straight win

By Daily Herald

Published 8:31 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

The Hayfield baseball team won its 16th straight game when it beat Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (5-11 overall) 12-1 in Waterville Thursday.

Easton Fritcher homered and Karver Heydt had two doubles for the Vikings.

No. 1 ranked Hayfield (16-0 overall) will host No. 6 ranked Lyle-Pacelli at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Hayfield pitching: Nolan Klocke (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 1 R, 4 K

Hayfield hitting: Easton Fritcher, HR, HBP, BB, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Joey Tempel, 1-for-4, R; Karver Heydt, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, RBI, 2, BB; Lucas Hansen, 1-for-3, BB, R, RBI, SB; Isaiah Tempel, 1-for-3, RBI, BB, 3 R; Ethan Slaathaug, 2-for-3, HBP, 2, RBI; Erik Bungum, 0-for-2, RBI, BB; Isaac Watson, 0-for-2, R, RBI, 2 BBs, SB; Clock, 0-for-2, RBI

