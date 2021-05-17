Viking softball team drops two

The Hayfield softball team lost to Pine Island 6-1 and it fell to Cannon Falls 5-2 on Saturday.

Caitlyn Hendrickson struck out 10 for the Vikings (8-5 overall) against Cannon Falls.

Pine Island 6, Hayfield 1

Hayfield pitching: Anna Bamlet (L) 6 IP, 9 H, 2 BB, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 K

Hayfield hitting: Kenna Selk, 0-for-2, BB; Kylie Freburg, 1-for-3; Anna Bamlet, 1-for-3, R; Jo Tempel, 0-for-2, BB

Cannon Falls 5, Hayfield 2

Hayfield pitching: Caitlyn Hendrickson (L) 7 IP, 7 H, 3 BB, 5 R, 3 ER, 10 K

Hayfield hitting: Hendrickson, 0-for-4, R; Selk, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, RBI; Anna Bamlet, 0-for-1, BB; Nora Bamlet, 1-for-3, RBI; Natalee Heydt, 1-for-3; Maleah Olson, 1-for-2