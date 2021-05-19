Unbeaten Randolph sweeps season series from Lyle-Pacelli

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team had a five-game winning streak snapped when it lost to Randolph by a score of 11-2 on the road Tuesday.

The Rockets (17-0 overall) have now handed the Athletics their only two losses of the season.

LP (14-2 overall) will face another big test when it plays at Hayfield at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

LP pitching: Cole Walter (L) 4 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 6 R, 2 ER, 7 K; Jed Nelson, 2 IP, 3 H, 5 BB, 5 ER, 1 K

LP hitting: Zach Bollingberg, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, R; Sam Nelsen, 1-for-2; Jake Truckenmiller, 1-for-3; Hunter VaDeer, 1-for-3; Landon Meyer, 0-for-2, R