May 18, 2021

Two hit by gunfire in Minneapolis, including young girl

By Associated Press

Published 6:54 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting in Minneapolis has left two people in critical condition, including a young child who is the third youngster hit by gunfire in the city in recent weeks, according to police.

A preteen girl was shot while riding in a vehicle about 11 p.m. Monday, police said. The vehicle’s driver brought the girl to Hennepin County Medical Center.

About the same time, an adult male who was struck by gunfire was brought to North Memorial Medical Center by a private vehicle.

Police say the girl and man were apparently hit by the same round of gunfire on the city’s north side.

No arrests have been made.

Police did not give the age of the girl, but community members tell the  Star Tribune  that she is as young as seven.

Another young girl was shot Saturday while bouncing on a trampoline with friends in the backyard of a home in the Jordan neighborhood.

Nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where dozens of relatives, neighbors and community outreach workers gathered for the second consecutive night on Monday to pray for her recovery. She was in critical condition as of Sunday evening.

The weekend shooting comes just two weeks after another child, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr., was shot while riding in a vehicle in Minneapolis. Garrett remains in critical condition at North Memorial.

