Turtle Creek 2 sanitary sewer assessment, 2020 audit on council agenda

The Austin City Council will hold a public hearing on the sanitary sewer improvement assessments for the “Turtle Creek 2” area during its next regular meeting.

The amount to be assessed to adjacent properties is $104,100 with an interest rate of 4% for 10 years with the first of the installments payable on or before Jan. 3, 2022.

The council will also welcome Christopher Moore as the new Honorary Council Member during the meeting.

Craig Popenhagen of CliftonLarsonAllen will discuss the results of the City’s 2020 audit during the council’s work session.

The council’s next regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 3, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. The work session will be held immediately following the meeting in the City Council Chambers.

Any citizen wishing to monitor the meeting from a remote location should do so by tuning in to Charter Channel 180. Anyone not able to do so, or anyone wishing to address the council, should contact City Clerk Ann Kasel at 507-437-9943 to make arrangements in advance. Any citizen wishing to monitor the work session from a remote location should also contact Kasel to make arrangements.

For a complete meeting agenda, visit http://www.ci.austin.mn.us/Council/City%20Council%20Agenda.pdf. For a complete work session agenda, visit http://www.ci.austin.mn.us/Council/Work%20Session%20Agenda.pdf.