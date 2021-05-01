The Wide Angle: Refinishing wood floors with a woodshop idiot (and cats)

Do you realize that I’ve willingly damaged my house in order to make it better and that I’m writing this before said project supposedly succeeded?

I know, I can’t believe it either.

I supposed this could be considered part 2 in the drama “Eric refinishes wood floors,” filled with the possibility of a YouTube video demonstrating to others that yes, even you can do this.

We’ll title it, “See, even a woodshop idiot can do this.” Long, I know, but fascinating in its potential.

I should also note that this process has also indicated that perhaps I write too much about my cats. I realized this Monday while talking with County Administrator Trish Harren, who, without asking about the project itself, asked what I was going to do with Buster and Nemi.

To be fair, it’s a good question. Nemi has never really been a problem as whenever something loud takes place she heads for the hills. On the other hand, Buster fancies himself some sort of supervisor and will gladly help where he can, which is something I don’t need.

Strangely, he never seems to care. In short, both will probably get to know various rooms in the house fairly well as I rush as quickly as I can to get the job done.

As I got closer to this job, I legitimately began to get excited, which replaced a feeling of utter dread as to what I was going to do: ripping up the carpet, sanding the floor, putting down varnish and a couple other things that on the surface are far outside my comfort zone.

Still, there is something to be said about being able to concentrate on one thing all week long. It’s kind of relaxing really and I’ve found myself thinking about other things I could do on my own. Dare I re-side the garage on my own? Wouldn’t that be a cliffhanger?

But best to focus on the floor. The start of the project suggested a certain ease that I’m comfortable with — taking things apart.

Ripping up the carpet shouldn’t be that difficult and I’ve always excelled at taking things apart.

Everything else, however, could be an adventure. I think of the movie “The Money Pit,” with Tom Hanks and Shelly Long. I could very well be laughing maniacally as the bathtub falls through the floor. How our bathtub could do this as I work on the living room floor is beyond me, but I’m sure I’m up to the task.

Of course there are a couple x-factors to all of this that recently came to light last week, and that’s my second COVID-19 vaccine shot. It was up on Thursday and so it’s conceivable that by the time you read this on Saturday, I could still be laying in my bed questioning just how nice my ceiling looks. My significant other was laid up after her shot, so I’m feeling pretty confident that me and the bed are really going to get to know each other.

The other is our new clothes washer, which came Tuesday, no doubt as I was wrestling with the carpet. This should have been easy, but it really wasn’t largely because I’ve failed in homeownership and for some reason couldn’t figure out where the main water shutoff was.

Kind of makes you question how I’m able to even own a house.

But I’m going to think positive and believe that everything has worked out right and just so you know, I’ll be planning a part three the following week.

And yes, I will let you know how the cats did.