Take two: Athletics eclipse 100 runs on the season in sweep of Schaeffer

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team hasn’t faced a lot of resistance this spring, but the Athletics are gaining valuable experience as they hope to turn a fast start into a strong finish.

The Athletics took care of business against Schaeffer Academy (1-9 overall) when they swept the Lions by scores of 19-3 in five innings and 17-3 in five innings in Marcusen Park Monday night.

LP piled on 29 hits in the doubleheader and the Athletics have now outscored their opponents 114-13 through an eight-game winning streak, but the Athletics are more focused on what lies ahead of them as they haven’t played any of the top teams in the section yet.

Senior Jed Nelson had a huge day at the plate for LP as he went six-for-six with a double, two triples and seven RBIs and he’s hoping to keep his swing going as LP’s games get tougher in the weeks ahead. After a trip to Mabel-Canton on Tuesday, the Athletics have a big showdown looming with unbeaten Randolph in Marcusen Park on Friday.

“A day like today will boost anyone’s confidence,” Nelson said. “Going forward, I’ll take every at bat with the same approach of the day.”

The Athletics (8-0 overall) led 4-0 after one inning in the opener, but their momentum slowed down for a stretch. The Lions had a chance to get back into the game when they had runners on first and second in the top of the fourth inning while trailing 6-3 with just one out. The Athletics turned a double play to escape the jam. LP used that spark to put up a big inning when it scored 13 times in the bottom of the fourth to go up 19-3.

Jed Nelson had a two-run single to start the LP surge and he added an RBI single to put LP up 18-3 later in the frame. Nelson finished with five RBIs and he also picked up the mound win as he struck out seven in five innings.

LP opened the nightcap in explosive fashion as their first seven hitters reached base and the Athletics seized a 7-0 lead in the first inning.

Jayden Lewis doubled and tripled, while knocking in three runs in that win and he also made a diving stop and big throw to first for an out at third base to start the third inning with LP up 15-1. Lewis came on to pitch in the fourth inning, where he struck out four batters in the frame.

Lewis, who is part of a big senior class, said the Athletics are embracing their final season together, even if they haven’t had any close games yet.

“You’ve got to get good swings and take everything seriously no matter who we’re playing. Every day, we’ve got to play like we’re playing one of the top teams in the conference,” Lewis said. “It’s so much fun with all of the guys and we’re not going to take anything for granted, especially after the year we’ve just had.”

SA 0 0 2 1 0 – 3 3 6

LP 4 2 0 12 X – 19 15 1

LP pitching: Jed Nelson (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 5 BB, 2 ER, 7 K

LP hitting: Cole Walter, 1-for-3, triple, 2 R, RBI, BB; Zach Bollingberg, 2-for-3, 4 R, 2 RBIs, BB; Sam Nelsen, 4-for-4, 4 R, double, 3 RBIs, SB; Jed Nelson, 4-for-4, 2 3, triple, 5 RBIs, 2 R, SB; Mac Nelson, 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI, SB, HBP; Jake Truckenmiller, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Hunter VaDeer, R, 0-for-2, BB, SB; Jayden Lewis, 1-for-3, R; Landon Meyer, 1-for-3, 2 R, double; Blake Klingfus, 0-for-1; Trey Anderson, 0-for-1; Mitchell Johnson, 0-for-1

LP 7 5 3 2 0 – 17 14 1

SA 1 0 0 0 2 – 3 3 6

LP pitching: Jake Truckenmiller (W) 3 IP, 1 H, 7 BB, 1 ER, 1 K; Jayden Lewis 1 IP, 0 R, 4 K; Isaac Nelsen, 1 IP, 2 BB, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K

LP hitting: Cole Walter, 3-for-3, R, double, RBI, 2 SB; Zach Bollingberg, 1-for-4, R, RBI, SB; Sam Nelsen, 1-for-3, 3 R, RBI, 3 SB; Jed Nelson, 2-for-2, 2 R, double, triple, 2 RBIs, BB; Mac Nelson, 0-for-2, 2 R, RBI, SB; Jake Truckenmiller, 0-for-3, SB, R; Hunter VaDeer, 3-for-3, double, RBI, SB, 3 R; Jayden Lewis, 2-for-2, R, double, triple, 3 RBIs; Landon Meyer, 1-for-3, R, double, RBI; Sam King, 0-for-1; Isaac Nelsen, 1-for-1, R, double; Dylan Regenscheid, 0-for-1, RBI; Logan Brooks, 1-for-1, RBI, SB; Blake Klingufs, 0-for-1; Dylan Christianson, 0-for-1; Isaac Small, 0-for-1; Mitchell Johnson, 0-for-1