Take a Mom Fishing this weekend

Take a Mom Fishing Weekend — when Minnesota-resident moms can fish without purchasing a license — is today and tomorrow. This special weekend is defined in Minnesota statutes as the weekend that coincides with Mother’s Day.

Most years, under Minnesota law, the fishing opener and Take a Mom Fishing Weekend fall on the same weekend, but not this year. Per state law, the 2021 fishing opener is Saturday, May 15.

Though the walleye season won’t be open for the 2021 Take a Mom Fishing Weekend, fishing is open for several other species, including crappie, sunfish, and under-appreciated fish like buffalo, sucker, bullhead or sheepshead.