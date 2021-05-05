Slaathaug commits to play college basketball

Hayfield senior Ethan Slaathaug recently made his commitment to play college basketball at Dakota State University, an NAIA school in Madison, S.D.

Slaathaug averaged 25.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game while leading the Vikings to their first ever state title this season. He shot 51 percent from the field, 37 percent on three-pointers and 68 percent on free throws.

The Trojans finished with a record of 11-15 overall this past season.

Dakota State competes in the North Star Athletic Association.

Madison, S.D. is located 256 miles from Hayfield and it is 52 miles northwest of Sioux Falls.