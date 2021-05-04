Selk hits big as Vikings beat Medford

The Hayfield softball team beat Medford (2-6 overall) 13-10 in Hayfield Monday.

Kenna Selk had three doubles and two RBIs for the Vikings (5-2 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Caitlyn Hendrickson (W) 7 IP, 13 H, 3 BB, 10 R, 8 ER, 8 K

Hayfield hitting: Hendrickson, 1-for-5, R; Kenna Selk, 3-for-4, 3 doubles, 2 RBIs, 3 R, BB; Kylie Freeburg, 2-for-4, R; Natalee Heydt, 0-for-4, R; Anna Bamlet, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Natalie Beaver, 2-for-4, double, 2 R, RBI; Nora Bamlet, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Taylor Dick, 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB; Syd Risius, 1-for-4, double, RBI, R