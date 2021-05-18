expand
May 18, 2021

Schammel beats No. 5 ranked player as Packers fall to Waseca

By Daily Herald

Published 8:17 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

The Austin boys tennis team had a pair of solid performances as they lost to Waseca 5-2 in Paulson Tennis Courts Tuesday.

Joey Schammel beat Waseca’s Charlie Huttmeier, who is ranked No. 5 in Class A by scores of 6-2, 6-4 and Cole Hebrink scored his seventh win of the season when he won by scores of 6-2, 6-2 against Hunter Supalla.

Austin is now 2-10 overall.

Singles

No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. Charlie Huttemier (W) 6-2 , 6-4 

No. 2 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Hunter Supalla (W) 6-2 , 6-2 

No. 3 Tyler Jellum (W) def. Eric Stencel (A) 6-1 , 6-1 

No. 4 Jacari Jellum (W) def. Timothy Perez (A) 6-0 , 6-0 

Doubles

No. 1 Ben Diedrich/Earl Hansen (W) def. Cade Morrison/Owen Carroll (A) 6-1 , 6-0 

No. 2 Dahminik Deutsch/Luke Osweiler (W) def. Michael Garry/Thomas Garry (A) 6-3 , 6-1 

No. 3 Ahmed Farooq/Oliver Rohwer (W) won 6-1 , 6-1 

 

