Sarah Lysne: Handprints remind us of those in our lives

My husband and I will soon be moving to a house that won’t have as many steps for me to deal with.

The poem, which I’ve included this week, will keep the memories alive of the 24 years we lived in our current home. I wrote this poem 15 years ago when our kids were small.

“Handprints”

Most parents would wash them off, I probably should too, but the handprints on my walls, show all the signs of you. Your little handprints line the stairwell and decorate all the doors; all reminders of a time before. Your handprints seal the corners of the past. Those precious days, that never last. Those days when you were small and left handprints on every wall. I loved those years, they slipped away, but for now the handprints are here to stay.