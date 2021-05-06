Rural Austin garage damaged in Thursday morning fire

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal was contacted after a Thursday morning fire that damaged a garage in rural Austin.

According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, deputies were dispatched to a report of a garage fully engulfed in flames at 3:23 a.m. Thursday at 58282 220th St. in rural Austin.

Upon arrival, deputies observed the owner and a neighbor attempting to retrieve items from the burning garage. Deputies then notified surrounding neighbors of the fire and proximity to their residences and had them evacuate for safety reasons.

The owner continued to attempt to remove property from the garage until it became unsafe to do so any longer.

The owner indicated that a heat lamp had been installed to keep baby ducks and other fowl warm.

Brownsdale Fire, Austin Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the scene. No injuries were reported, though May said a rooster perished in the fire.

The owner estimated a loss of about $100,000 on the garage and the contents within.