expand
Ad Spot

May 25, 2021

Rockets knock Packer boys out of team tennis tournament

By Daily Herald

Published 7:55 pm Monday, May 24, 2021

The Austin boys tennis team saw its team season come to an end when it lost to Rochester John Marshall 5-2 in a Section 1AA Tournament opener in Rochester Monday. 

Joey Schammel won at No. 1 singles for the Packers (2-9 overall) as he beat JM’s Marko Jokic 6-3, 6-0. Jokic had edged out Schammel in the bIg Nine Tournament Saturday.

The Section 1AA Individual Tournament is set to begin on June 2.

Singles

No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. Marko Jokic (JM) 6-3 , 6-0 

No. 2 Milan Lecic (JM) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 6-4 , 6-1 

No. 3 Nathan Moos (JM) def. Max Larson (A) 6-1 , 6-0 

No. 4 Philip Dahlen (JM) def. Eric Stencel (A) 6-0 , 6-1 

Doubles

No. 1 Alex Younk/Zachary Moos (JM) def. Cade Morrison/Owen Carroll (A) 6-1 , 6-0 

No. 2 Michael Garry/Thomas Garry (A) def. Danny Joey Garcia/Riley Hillesheim (JM) 6-2 , 6-3 

No. 3 Nate Nigbur/Ben Hull (JM) def. Marcos Castro/Quinton Grimley(A) 6-3 , 6-2

More News

NRHEG baseball team edges out BP in nine innnings

Vikings lock up Gopher Conference title in Maple River

Packer seniors make a statement in win over Cougars

Maple River shuts out Hayfield softball team

Lyle

Prom for all!

Education

‘A great partnership’: HRA, RCC collaborate on house-build project

Mower County

UW of Mower County raises $1.1M from 2020 campaign

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

No prison for woman who smothered toddler son

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged for alleged possession of Molotov cocktail

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: May 9-15

Mower County

Photo: AAUW celebrate coming together

Health

Mayo concentrating on getting children vaccinated

Education

AHS senior parade returns for 2021

Mower County

Farmers Market Place starting season Monday

Mower County

George Floyd Foundation awards $25,000 for scholarships

Education

Austin Community Scholarship applications now available

Mower County

Law enforcement opportunity available Monday for youth

Health

Mower adds just one COVID case, about 45 cases still active

Blooming Prairie

Teen taken to hospital after Tuesday evening crash

News

Serving lessons, taking wins

Mower County

Austin Area Foundation receives $400,000 gift

Mower County

VIDEO: Agencies working to clean up after derailment, hydrochloric acid spill

News

Smokable medical marijuana in Minnesota expected to cut cost

Health

Walk-in hours this Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System vaccination clinics

Health

HI’s Dr. Hoeppner receives American Cancer Society grant to study lung cancer

Education

Photos: Prom like no other

Local Government

City Council hears annual tourism report

Mower County

Mary Barinka: Autism Friendly Austin is active and in person again!