Robert A. Justice, 82

On Friday, February 12, 2021, Robert (Bob) Allen Justice, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away in Surprise, Arizona at the age of 82.

Bob was born on January 28, 1939 in Austin, Minnesota to Raymond and Hazel (Baumgartner) Justice. He graduated from Austin High School in 1957. Bob was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Austin. After that, he was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church and later, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Bob joined the Hormel Foods Corporation in Austin, Minnesota in 1957 where he worked for 38 years. In 1960 he joined the U.S. Army. Upon returning home in 1963, he met and married Sharon Fossey, the love of his life. They were married for 58 years and raised two children; Steve Justice of Austin, Minnesota and Pam (Justice) Gilliland of Dodge Center, Minnesota.

Bob loved spending time at the cabin with his family and fishing on Beaver Dam Lake in Cumberland, Wisconsin. Bob was an avid sports fan while cheering on his children, grandchildren and the MN Gophers. He and Sharon spent their quality time traveling to many countries. The last 15 years were spent enjoying time at their home in Surprise, Arizona with extended family.

Bob would love to bend your ear about the Austin High School boy’s basketball teams of 1981 and ‘82 in which the Packers made their way to the State Boys Basketball Tournament. He enjoyed the last few years as he followed his three granddaughters and the love of the game, as they finished out their high school years on the court. He was well-known in the gyms as he cheered on all of his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Sharon’s parents (Oliver and Shirley Fossey); brother, Neil Justice; sister, Joann (Justice) Westby; nephews, Kevin Justice, Jon Westby, Jim Westby; and brother-in-law, Rich Fossey.

Bob will be deeply missed by his wife, Sharon; son, Steve (Jane) Justice; daughter, Pam (Ben) Gilliland; grandchildren, Nate Justice, Steph (Tom) Aase, Colie Justice, Robby (Courtney) Gilliland, Carly Gilliland (fiancé Adam Petterson), Abby Gilliland and Sydney Gilliland; two great-grandsons, Braxton Gilliland and William Aase, as well as nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law.

He touched so many people’s lives in such a special and positive way.

A public visitation will be held from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 19th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with a private memorial service to follow with the Reverend Mark Van House officiating. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery with Austin Post #91 American Legion and Olaf B. Damm Post #1216 VFW in charge of military rites.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be used to establish the Austin High School Robert Justice Memorial or to an organization of one’s choosing.