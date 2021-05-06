Richard “Rick” Neumann

December 11, 1964 – April 29, 2021

Richard Frederick (Rick) Neumann died on April 29, 2021 surrounded by family at Immanuel St. Joseph’s Mayo Hospital in Mankato, Minnesota. A memorial service was held on May 5, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in New Ulm with Pastor Kathleen Ulland-Klinkner officiating. Burial will be in the New Ulm City Cemetery.

Rick was born in Austin on December 11, 1964 at St. Olaf Hospital to parents, Ernest and Audrey Neumann. Rick attended Austin Public Schools and graduated from Austin High School in 1983. After attending Hamline University and earning a degree from Winona State University, Rick chose hotel management as his career. He worked for more than 30 years managing hotels in Minnesota and Ohio. From 2001 to 2016, he was the General Manager of the New Ulm, Minnesota Holiday Inn. In 2015, Rick oversaw the extensive remodeling and rebranding of this hotel, which is now known as the Best Western Plus New Ulm.

Rick enjoyed travelling with his family to the many hockey, baseball and soccer tournaments his sons competed in as members of many New Ulm teams. He was an avid amateur photographer and documented many of the important life milestones of family and friends. During his time in New Ulm, Rick was an active member in the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce and helped plan and sponsor the annual Oktoberfest celebrations in New Ulm.

Rick is survived by his wife, Mary, and sons Blake (Virginia), Jacob and Nicholas. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Dean (Mary) of Prior Lake, MN; Michael (Cathy) of Austin, MN; Melanie Neumann, Ithaca, NY and Cindy Neumann, Austin, MN. Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Audrey Neumann and sister, Deanna Neumann.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be directed to (http://cadasilfoundation.org/PDF/donation%20form.pdf or https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=V9M7RPFEJEZ4G)