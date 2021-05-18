expand
May 18, 2021

Rebels sweep Schaeffer Academy

By Daily Herald

Published 10:00 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

The Southland baseball team swept Schaeffer Academy (1-15 overall) by scores of 20-3 and 11-3 in Rochester Monday.

James Mullenbach struck out nine in the nightcap for Southland (11-3 overall).

Southland 20, Schaeffer Academy 3

Southland pitching: Gavin Nelsen (W) 4 IP, 2 H, 8 BB, 3 ER, 7 K; Travis Kirtz, 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K

Southland hitting: Alec Bissen, 2-for-3, 3R, 4 RBIs, 2 BBs; James Mullenbach, 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI, BB; Nick Boe, 2-for-4, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Riley Jax, 0-for-1, R; Dan Boe, 0-for-3, R; Maverick Hanna, BB; Eli Wolff, 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Isaac Swenson, 0-for-1, BB; Sam Boe, 0-for-1, RBI; Harrison Hanna, 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Jonas Wiste, 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI, 2 BBs; Isaac Felten, 0-for-1, 2 R, 2 BBs 

Southland 11, Schaeffer Academy 3

Southland pitching: James Mullenbach (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 9 K

Southland hitting: Bissen, 0-for-3, R, BB; Mullenbach, 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Nick Boe, 2-for-3, R, 3 RBIs; Dan Boe, 1-for-3, 2 R; Wolff, 2-for-3, 2 R, 3 RBIs, BB; Nelsen, 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB; Harrison Hanna, 0-for-4, R; Kirtz, 1-for-3, R; Connor Edland, 1-for-2, R

 

