May 22, 2021

Rain takes down the races at Chateau

By Daily Herald

Published 9:22 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

A very wet week and a full night of rain put Chateau Speedway out of action Friday Night.

It took very little thought after looking at The Track to decide there was no way to get the oval into any kind of shape for action.  

Attention now turns to getting ready for next week, and the 23rd running of the “Spirit of 83” Memorial with the “Mike Guttormson Memorial Feature Event for A Mods”.  

It has been 24 years since Mike passed away after winning his last Feature race at the Track in 1997, but the event was not held in 2018 when The Track was going through an ownership change.   

One of the biggest nights of the year is sure to be a great kickoff to the Memorial Day Weekend on May 28, with the first green flag being waved at 7:15 p.m.

