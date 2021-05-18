expand
Ad Spot

May 18, 2021

PHOTO: Winners honored in flag contest

By Daily Herald

Published 6:57 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The Austin VFW Auxiliary Post No. 1216 and VFW District 1 Department of Minnesota honored fifth-grade winners of the Americanism Youth Awards: Americanism Essay Contest “What the American Flag Means to Me”. Eva Taylor won first place in the First District and Post 1216 contests. Jaylynn Huinker and Meh Moe were runners up for the Post 1216 award. Thank you Kelly Tapp (IJ Holton Intermediate School teacher) and Daphne Wagner (Auxiliary President) for helping with this project. Jim Hecimovich (Post 1216) and Wagner presented to Hunker, from left, Taylor and Moe. Photo provided

More News

HI’s Dr. Hoeppner receives American Cancer Society grant to study lung cancer

Photos: Prom like no other

City Council hears annual tourism report

Mary Barinka: Autism Friendly Austin is active and in person again!

Health

HI’s Dr. Hoeppner receives American Cancer Society grant to study lung cancer

Education

Photos: Prom like no other

Local Government

City Council hears annual tourism report

Mower County

Mary Barinka: Autism Friendly Austin is active and in person again!

Mower County

PHOTO: Winners honored in flag contest

Health

Over 18K Mower residents have been vaccinated

News

Two hit by gunfire in Minneapolis, including young girl

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Darrell B. Ingvaldson FFA Alumni  

News

High court won’t make unanimous jury requirement retroactive

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: May 2-8

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads guilty to attempting to have sex with minor

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with cocaine sales

News

Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6

News

University of Minnesota group to investigate abusive faculty

News

Minneapolis mayor says police changes will increase safety

News

Congress OKs bill to fight hate crimes vs. Asian Americans

News

Capitol fence will be missing when Legislature reconvenes

News

Walz, legislative leaders reach $52 billion budget deal

Albert Lea

About 40K gallons of hydrochloric acid spilled in Saturday derailment

Education

Austinaires performing spring show in Knowlton

Albert Lea

Union Pacific train derails near Goose Lake

News

Conservatives seize on gas crunch to blame Biden, stir base

Agriculture

Ag students get quick start at RCC

Education

Austin ALC students recognized at state level