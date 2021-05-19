expand
May 20, 2021

Petrik wins the 800 as Packers take second in Winona

By Daily Herald

Published 12:46 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The Austin boys track and field team took second place in the Winona Quadrangular Tuesday.

Austin senior Alex Petrik won the 800-meter run. 

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Century 87; 2. Austin 29; 3. Winona 26; Red Wing 16

100-meter dash: Joseph Walker (sixth, 12.08); A’triel Terry (12th, 12.32)

200-meter dash: A’triel Terry (eighth, 24.65); Joseph Walker (11th, 25.13)

400-meter dash: Blake Petrik (second, 53.58)

800-meter run: Alex Petrik (first, 2:05.18); Casey Berg (11th, 2:23.44)

1600-meter run: Kyle Mayer (ninth, 5:16.83); Thomas Asmus (12th, 5:31.11)

3200-meter run: Jackson Marsh (second, 10:46.98); Thomas Herrick (third, 11:23.21)

110-meter hurdles: Brenan Winkels (fourth, 18.89)

300-meter hurdles: Brenan Winkels (seventh, 49.79); Logan O’Rourke (eighth, 50.80)

4 X 400-meter relay: Austin (first, 3:37.67)

4 X 800-meter relay: Austin (second, 8:41.14)

High jump: A’triel Terry (fourth, 5-4); Kaden Murley (eighth, 5-0)

Pole vault: Jackson Marsh (second, 9-0); Matthew Grush (third, 8-0)

Long jump: Joseph Walker (third, 19-10); A’triel Terry (seventh, 18-2)

Triple jump: Joseph Walker (third, 36-1.25)

Shot put: Andrew Sayles (second, 37-10); Mason O’Connor (fourth, 37-9)

Discus: Mason O’Connor (seventh, 109-2); Wyatt Thoma (ninth, 93-6)

