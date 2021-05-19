Petrik wins the 800 as Packers take second in Winona

The Austin boys track and field team took second place in the Winona Quadrangular Tuesday.

Austin senior Alex Petrik won the 800-meter run.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Century 87; 2. Austin 29; 3. Winona 26; Red Wing 16

100-meter dash: Joseph Walker (sixth, 12.08); A’triel Terry (12th, 12.32)

200-meter dash: A’triel Terry (eighth, 24.65); Joseph Walker (11th, 25.13)

400-meter dash: Blake Petrik (second, 53.58)

800-meter run: Alex Petrik (first, 2:05.18); Casey Berg (11th, 2:23.44)

1600-meter run: Kyle Mayer (ninth, 5:16.83); Thomas Asmus (12th, 5:31.11)

3200-meter run: Jackson Marsh (second, 10:46.98); Thomas Herrick (third, 11:23.21)

110-meter hurdles: Brenan Winkels (fourth, 18.89)

300-meter hurdles: Brenan Winkels (seventh, 49.79); Logan O’Rourke (eighth, 50.80)

4 X 400-meter relay: Austin (first, 3:37.67)

4 X 800-meter relay: Austin (second, 8:41.14)

High jump: A’triel Terry (fourth, 5-4); Kaden Murley (eighth, 5-0)

Pole vault: Jackson Marsh (second, 9-0); Matthew Grush (third, 8-0)

Long jump: Joseph Walker (third, 19-10); A’triel Terry (seventh, 18-2)

Triple jump: Joseph Walker (third, 36-1.25)

Shot put: Andrew Sayles (second, 37-10); Mason O’Connor (fourth, 37-9)

Discus: Mason O’Connor (seventh, 109-2); Wyatt Thoma (ninth, 93-6)