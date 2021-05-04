Paul Snyder, 94

“The happiest people don’t necessarily have the best of everything- They just make the best of everything.”

Paul E. Snyder, 94, of Grand Meadow, MN died on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Grand Meadow Healthcare Center.

Paul Snyder was born on November 29, 1926 on a farm northeast of Austin, MN to Peter Jacob Snyder and Julia Agnes (Guiney) Snyder and was one of nine children. He attended District #68 country school through the 8th grade. In 1942, his family moved to a farm west of Grand Meadow, where he continued to farm until he retired. On June 6, 1953, he married Irene Mae Calta at Queen of Angels Church in Austin, MN and they were blessed with six children. On October 27, 1954, Paul entered the Army and served at Ft. Bliss, Texas as a Cpl. and gun crew chief. While he was in the army, he earned his GED. He was honorably discharged on July 27, 1956.

Paul was happy to serve his church, St. Finbarr’s in Grand Meadow as a church trustee, education board member, Knights of Columbus member, and, for 45 years, an usher. He served on the Creamery board, Mower County board and, for 45 years, the Grand Meadow Township board. He later worked as Bus Supervisor and bus driver for 15 years.

Paul, a hard-working farmer, “enjoyed life,” his wife, children, family, and friends.

He is survived by his wife Irene of Grand Meadow, children Pauline (John) Gwin of Rochester, Karen (Terry) Weelborg of Grand Meadow, Margaret (Richard) Masching of Hayfield, Tom (Brenda) Snyder of Grand Meadow, and Ellen (Brad) Olson of Grand Meadow, sisters Sister Ruth Snyder of Rochester, Mariah Snyder of St. Paul, sister-in-law Alice Snyder of Grand Meadow, grandchildren Jenny, Mysea (Ben), Kristin (Porfi), Stacy (Darrell), Rebecca (John), Michelle (Mike), Tyler (Lindsey), Andy (Katie), Melanie (Jason), Jon (Danielle), Nathan, Cody, Caitlyn, Justin (Jacque), Brittany, and Cortney (Cameron), his 16 great-grandchildren Annie, Ezra, Asher, Henry, Violet, Avie, Hannah, Justin, Tabatha, Hadley, Carter, Aralynn, Sawyer, Lily, Aubrey, and Huxen.

He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Julia Agnes Snyder, sisters Mary (Louis) Blahnik, Catherine (Fred) Blahnik, Angie (Jerry) Viktora, brothers Joe (Alverta) Snyder, John Snyder, Gene (Adeline) Snyder, and his son David Snyder in 1981.

Visitation will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at St. Finbarr Catholic Church in Grand Meadow. Rosary will be recited at 3:30. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. A private family service will be held with Father Marreddy Pothireddy officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Finbarr for mass offerings.

Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com