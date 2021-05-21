expand
May 21, 2021

Patricia Lynn Nelson (Orth), 62

By Daily Herald

Published 5:50 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

Patricia Lynn Nelson (Orth), 62

Patricia Lynn Nelson (Orth) sadly passed away May 16th, 2021 at the young age of 62. Having fought, more than hard, for two long months, she succumbed to health complications following a severe case of COVID.

Born on December 30th, 1958 in Austin Minnesota, Patricia, known to most as Patty, resided in the gorgeous mountain town of Marble, Colorado since 1993. A caring and attentive partner, Patty shared 40 years of marriage and over 45 years of commitment to her faithful husband David. Playing an integral role in managing her husband’s art business, Patty found fulfillment in helping succeed in their lifetime endeavors of being entrepreneurs, raising their family, and enjoying traveling and cruises.

Patty was the Matriarch of her family. A beautiful and endearing mother of five and grandmother to three, she is survived by her grandchildren, James, Evan and Lane; children, Richard, Angela, Melissa, Laura and Sarah; her loving husband, David; sister, Kathy Bublitz ; and mother, Robin Orth. Patty is preceded in death by her woodworking father, Henry Orth and God loving sister, Barbara Orth.

A public Celebration of Life and Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 5th at Marble Community Church with an after-service fellowship at Marble Park. Pastor Linda Boylan will officiate. All friends and relatives are encouraged to attend, helping to give the farewell that this incredible soul deserves. Patty will be dearly missed.

