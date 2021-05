The Austin boys golf team took fourth place at a home quadrangular in Austin Country Club Monday.

Eighth grader Cale Tupy shot an 87 to lead the Packers.

Team standings: 1. Rochester Century 347; 2. Rochester John Marshall 381; 3. Faribault 399; 4. Austin 403

Austin scoring: Cale Tupy, 87; Elijah Krueger, 102; Joe Garry, 107; Dane Mitchell, 107; Joseph Ewing, 110; Isaac Erickson, 111