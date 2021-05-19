expand
May 19, 2021

Packers brave rough conditions to take third at home

By Rocky Hulne

Published 9:15 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

While track and field is normally a non-contact sport, Austin athletes spent a good amount of time dodging puddles and running through driving rain as they placed third in a triangular in Larry Gilbertson Track and Field Tuesday.

For Austin senior Briella Wempner, the meet was her final home competition and she made the most of it, by taking third in 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.15 seconds.

“It was very different. We had to deal with the environmental factors outside. I’ve never ran a track meet in the rain before,” Wempner said. “I had to squint to see during the hurdles and I was nervous to fall. Thankfully I made it through the event and I had a PR. Instead of looking at it as a negative, I made it fun.”

While runners were able to keep their footing and balance intact, jumpers had to play a little bit of a guessing game. Austin sophomore Sarah Wangen certainly put her agility to the test in the long jump, hurdles and pole vault, where she took second with a height of seven-feet.

“It was interesting. It was a different challenge, whether I was running, jumping or pole vaulting,” Wangen said. “I think I just had to focus on having fun, and not being too serious. I just had to calm down. Personally, I don’t think I did the best I could’ve done, but I thought I did pretty well on the pole vault.”

Marissa Shute won the 3200-meter run for Austin with a time of 12:17.51 and Olivia Walsh took first in the high jump with a height of 5-feet.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Century 310; 2. Winona 82; 3. Austin 75; 4. Red Wing 46

100-meter dash: Olivia Walsh (fifth, 13.85); Sarah Wangen (eighth, 14.36)

100-meter hurdles: Briella Wempner (third, 19.15); Molly Berglund (fifth, 20.16)

200-meter dash: Rachel Engelstad (fifth, 32.69); Kendall Gilster (sixth, 32.74)

300-meter hurdles: Emily Klapperich (fourth, 57.84); Sarah Wangen (sixth, 58.90)

400-meter dash: Agony Kwot (third, 1:09.31); Muye Ojulu (sixth, 1:10.98)

800-meter run: Cassidy Shute (sixth, 2:43.44)

1600-meter run: Nadia Vaughn (fifth, 5:59.37); Lauren Schmitt (sixth, 6:18.85)

3200-meter run: Marissa Shute (first, 12:17.51); Grace Vortherms (fourth, 13:59.83)

4 X 100-meter relay: Austin (second, 59.14)

4 X 200-meter relay: Austin (second, 2:00.43)

4 X 400-meter relay: Austin (third, 4:34.48)

4 X 800-meter relay: Austin (third, 10:44.67)

High jump: Olivia Walsh (first, 5-0); Toria Strampe (second, 4-8)

Triple jump: Olivia Walsh (first, 33-11); Toria Strampe (seventh, 29-7.50)

Long jump: Sarah Wangen (fifth, 13-9.50); Mary Omot (seventh, 13-3.50)

Pole vault: Sarah Wangen (second, 7-0); Emily Klapperich (third, 6-6)

Shot put: Ali Portz (fifth, 28-10.25); Denni Heimer (sixth, 28-8.50)

Discus: Denni Heimer (sixth, 71-3); Mya Walters (seventh, 68-9)

