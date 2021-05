The Austin softball team lost 24-1 to Mankato West (11-2 overall) in Todd Park Wednesday.

Isabel Stark had two hits for the Packers (0-14 overall).

Austin pitching: Ava Denzer (L) 5 IP, 17 H, 9 BB, 23 R

Austin hitting: Isabel Stark, 2-for-2, SB; Kathryn Crouch, RBI; Maddie Herrick, 1-for-2