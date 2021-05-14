Packer netters fall to Scarlets

The Austin boys tennis team lost to Mankato West 6-1 in Mankato Thursday.

Joey Schammel scored the lone win at No. 1 singles for the Packers (2-9 overall).

Singles

No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. Brian Lewis (MW) 6-2 , 6-3

No. 2 Sam Gersich (MW) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 6-1 , 6-1

No. 3 Desmond Johnson (MW) def. Max Larson (A) 6-1 , 6-0

No. 4 Drew Fitzhenry (MW) def. Eric Stencel (A) 6-2 , 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Ronan Corley/Ian Kim (MW) def. Owen Carroll/Cade Morrison (A) 6-0 , 6-1

No. 2 Nicholas Danger/Samuel Oltman (MW) def. Michael Garry/Thomas Garry (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 Andrew Kim/Parker Keenan (MW) def. Marcos Castro/Quinton Grimley (A) 6-0 , 6-0