May 14, 2021

Packer netters fall to Scarlets

By Daily Herald

Published 8:01 am Friday, May 14, 2021

The Austin boys tennis team lost to Mankato West 6-1 in Mankato Thursday.

Joey Schammel scored the lone win at No. 1 singles for the Packers (2-9 overall).

Singles

No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. Brian Lewis (MW) 6-2 , 6-3 

No. 2 Sam Gersich (MW) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 6-1 , 6-1 

No. 3 Desmond Johnson (MW) def. Max Larson (A) 6-1 , 6-0 

No. 4 Drew Fitzhenry (MW) def. Eric Stencel (A) 6-2 , 6-0 

Doubles

No. 1 Ronan Corley/Ian Kim (MW) def. Owen Carroll/Cade Morrison (A) 6-0 , 6-1 

No. 2 Nicholas Danger/Samuel Oltman (MW) def. Michael Garry/Thomas Garry (A) 6-0 , 6-0 

No. 3 Andrew Kim/Parker Keenan (MW) def. Marcos Castro/Quinton Grimley (A) 6-0 , 6-0

