Packer girls take 11th in Big Nine golf meet

The Austin girls golf team took 11th out of 11 teams at the Big Nine meet in Faribault Tuesday.

Mallory Brown shot a 110 to lead the Packers.

Team standings: 1. Northfield 370; 2. Rochester John Marshall 390; 3. Winona 395; 4. Albert Lea 397; 5. Red Wing 401; 6. Mankato West 406; 7. Rochester Century 423; 8. Owatonna 424; 9. Rochester Mayo 442; 10. Faribault 454; 11. Austin 482

Austin scoring: Mallory Brown, 110; Anna Kossman, 123; Anita Rao, 124; Allie Alm, 125; Izzy Sellers, 130