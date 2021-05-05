Packer boys take fourth in Mayo Quad

The Austin boys track and field team took fourth place at the Rochester Mayo Quadrangular Tuesday.

Kaden Murley took third in the 200-meter dash for the Packers.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Mayo 115; 2. Mankato West 80; 3. Northfield 43.50; 4. Austin 33.50

100-meter dash: Joseph Walker (fifth, 11.88)

200-meter dash: Kaden Murley (third, 24.02); A’triel Terry (fourth, 24.13)

400-meter dash: Blake Petrik (fourth, 55.23)

800-meter run: Alex Petrik (second, 2:05.029; Nicholas Asmus (ninth, 2:15.30)

1600-meter run: Jackson Marsh (fourth, 4:42.14); Kyle Mayer (10th, 5:15.14)

3200-meter run: Jackson Marsh (third, 10:39.05)

110-meter hurdles: Brenan Winkels (fifth, 18.73)

4 X 100-meter relay: Jordan Salinas, Joseph Walker, Kaden Murley, A’triel Terry (third, 46.68)

4 X 400-meter relay: Kaden Murley, Nicholas Asmus, Alex Petrik, Blake Petrik (third, 3:41.18)

4 X 800-meter relay: Alex Petrik, Casey Berg, Thomas Herrick, Blake Petrick (second, 8:57.70)

High jump: A’triel Terry (sixth, 5-8)

Pole vault: Joseph Walker (third, 19-4.50)

Shot put: Mason O’Connor (fifth, 36-9); Andrew Sayles (sixth, 36-9)

Discus: Mason O’Connor (sixth, 105-2); Wyatt Thoma (eighth, 101-6.50)