Packer boys take fourth in Mayo Quad
The Austin boys track and field team took fourth place at the Rochester Mayo Quadrangular Tuesday.
Kaden Murley took third in the 200-meter dash for the Packers.
AUSTIN RESULTS
Team standings: 1. Rochester Mayo 115; 2. Mankato West 80; 3. Northfield 43.50; 4. Austin 33.50
100-meter dash: Joseph Walker (fifth, 11.88)
200-meter dash: Kaden Murley (third, 24.02); A’triel Terry (fourth, 24.13)
400-meter dash: Blake Petrik (fourth, 55.23)
800-meter run: Alex Petrik (second, 2:05.029; Nicholas Asmus (ninth, 2:15.30)
1600-meter run: Jackson Marsh (fourth, 4:42.14); Kyle Mayer (10th, 5:15.14)
3200-meter run: Jackson Marsh (third, 10:39.05)
110-meter hurdles: Brenan Winkels (fifth, 18.73)
4 X 100-meter relay: Jordan Salinas, Joseph Walker, Kaden Murley, A’triel Terry (third, 46.68)
4 X 400-meter relay: Kaden Murley, Nicholas Asmus, Alex Petrik, Blake Petrik (third, 3:41.18)
4 X 800-meter relay: Alex Petrik, Casey Berg, Thomas Herrick, Blake Petrick (second, 8:57.70)
High jump: A’triel Terry (sixth, 5-8)
Pole vault: Joseph Walker (third, 19-4.50)
Shot put: Mason O’Connor (fifth, 36-9); Andrew Sayles (sixth, 36-9)
Discus: Mason O’Connor (sixth, 105-2); Wyatt Thoma (eighth, 101-6.50)