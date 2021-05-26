Packer boys golfers take 11th in Big Nine meet

The Austin boys golf team took 11th out of 12 teams at the Big Nine Golf Meet in Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester Tuesday.

The Packers were led by Ian Bundy, who shot an 81.

Austin will play at the Section 1AAA meet in Lake City on June and June 3.

Team standings: 1. Mankato West 300; 2. Northfield 322; 3. Owatonna 330; 4. Rochester Century 331; 5. Rochester Mayo 333; 5. Rochester John Marshall 333; 7. Red Wing 335; 8. Mankato East 338; 8. Albert Lea 338; 10. Faribault 343; 11. Austin 356; 12. Winona 413

Austin scoring: Ian Bundy, 81; Isaac Anderson, 88; Cale Tupy, 93; Elijah Krueger, 94; Max Bissen, 95; Isaac Erickson, 97