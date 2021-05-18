expand
May 18, 2021

Packer baseball team drops first game in return to action

By Rocky Hulne

Published 7:44 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

The Austin baseball team is still looking to find its swing after being held to three hits in a 9-1 loss to Rochester Century in Seltz Field Monday.

The Packers hadn’t played since April 29 as the team had to undergo a two-week COVID-19 quarantine. The game against Century is the sixth game the Packers will play in a span of seven days.

“We just have to celebrate the little successes,” Austin head coach Joe Kroc said. “You’re just not going to be able to have success after taking two weeks off. We just hope to do the little things and continue to get better.”

Lathan Wilson put the Packers on the board with a sacrifice fly to right field in the sixth inning after Dakota Retterath came up with an infield single to put runners on first and third with one out.

The Panthers (6-10 overall) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third when they scored on a bloop single and a passed ball. It was the only real jam for Austin senior Teyghan Hovland, who struck out seven in four innings.

“We’ve got to be able to put more runs on the board to keep us in games,” Kroc said. “I thought Teyghan pitched really well tonight and it was a big step forward for him. He just sort of had some bad luck and we didn’t make some plays behind him. The velocity on his fast ball was better and he mixed in his change up better.”

Austin (2-8 overall) loaded the bases with two outs in the second when Blake Smith walked, Jared Lillemon was hit by a pitch and Bray Klapperick was hit by a pitch, but Bryce Fisher struck out to end the frame.

Austin has now lost five games in a row. Its last win was on April 17.

Century 0 0 3  1 1 0 4 – 9 12  1    

Austin 0 0 0  0 0 1 0 – 1  3  3

Austin pitching: Teyghan Hovland (L) 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 K; Jordan Ransom, 2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 1 K; Bryce Garroway, 1 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 ER, 1 HBP

Austin hitting: Bray Klapperick, 1-for-2, 2 BBs, SB; Bryce Fisher, 0-for-3; Teyghan Hovland, 0-for-4; Jordan Ransom, 0-for-1, BB, HBP, R; Nick Robertson, 1-for-3; Dakota Retterath, 1-for-3; Blake Smith, 0-for-1, BB; Jared Lillemon, HBP; Logan Murphy, 0-for-2; RJ Weissler, 0-for-2; Lathan Wilson, RBI; Garroway, 0-for-1; Riley Haugen, 0-for-1

 

