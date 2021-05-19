expand
Ad Spot

May 20, 2021

Our opinion: MSHSL makes the right move to offer girls wrestling post season

By Daily Herald

Published 6:25 am Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Last week, the Minnesota State High School League gave the official nod to adding a girls wrestling tournament to the Minnesota State High School State Wrestling Tournament and it’s the right move.

In recent years, girls wrestling has gained in popularity not only in Minnesota, but across the country. According to Team USA Wrestling’s website in May of 2020, the number of girls wrestling at the high school level rose from 804 in 1994 to a staggering 21,124 across the nation.

In Minnesota, during the 2019-2020 wrestling season there were 153 girls wrestling and 30 states have approved of having the sport for girls.

“Girls continue to take up the challenge,” said Joan Fulp, co-chair of the USA Wrestling Girls High School Development Committee, who was quoted in the story. “They continue to wrestle in spite of the obstacles endured in finding their space on the mat. One by one they see the inspiration and character building traits once only enjoyed by boys and men. They want to drink from the same fountain.”

Through the regular season the girls will still largely face off against the boys, but now there is a clear goal set out for them that at the end of the year they will have their own state meet on the big stage.

If there are going to be these kinds of numbers, and if girls continue to show interest in the sport, there is no reason why they can’t be accommodated.

Granted, there will no doubt be those voices that will say girls do not belong in this male-dominated sport, but that is proving to be an archaic way of thinking.

Girls, such as Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland’s Diann Smith and a number of past Austin athletes, will continue to take up the challenge and with this approval by the Minnesota State High School League, it shows that there are more than enough people out there ready to support this move.

“I’m pretty excited to have our own state tournament,” Smith said. “It’s not really different, but there are advantages and disadvantages from wrestling boys instead of girls. We’re just built different than boys, I guess. It’s better to wrestle against girls. It’s never been on my mind that I could make it to state, because it was such a hard goal. It’s better now and I’ll have something to work for. I can get there.”

So will so many other girls around the state. High school sports is about opportunity and it’s all we can ask for in ensuring that girls who are truly interested in and willing to work at wrestling get that chance on the mat.

More News

Smokable medical marijuana in Minnesota expected to cut cost

Giolito gives Sox 8-inning, 2-hit outing to beat Twins 2-1

Get to Know: Lyle-Pacelli senior Emma Wilde

Austin U19 soccer team wins tournament

News

Smokable medical marijuana in Minnesota expected to cut cost

Health

Walk-in hours this Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System vaccination clinics

Health

HI’s Dr. Hoeppner receives American Cancer Society grant to study lung cancer

Education

Photos: Prom like no other

Local Government

City Council hears annual tourism report

Mower County

Mary Barinka: Autism Friendly Austin is active and in person again!

Mower County

PHOTO: Winners honored in flag contest

Health

Over 18K Mower residents have been vaccinated

News

Two hit by gunfire in Minneapolis, including young girl

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Darrell B. Ingvaldson FFA Alumni  

News

High court won’t make unanimous jury requirement retroactive

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: May 2-8

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads guilty to attempting to have sex with minor

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with cocaine sales

News

Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6

News

University of Minnesota group to investigate abusive faculty

News

Minneapolis mayor says police changes will increase safety

News

Congress OKs bill to fight hate crimes vs. Asian Americans

News

Capitol fence will be missing when Legislature reconvenes

News

Walz, legislative leaders reach $52 billion budget deal

Albert Lea

About 40K gallons of hydrochloric acid spilled in Saturday derailment

Education

Austinaires performing spring show in Knowlton

Albert Lea

Union Pacific train derails near Goose Lake

News

Conservatives seize on gas crunch to blame Biden, stir base