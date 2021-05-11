expand
May 11, 2021

Nominations open for Distinguished Alumni

By Daily Herald

Published 6:28 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Plans are underway for the annual Austin High School Distinguished Alumni Award event sponsored by the Austin High School Alumni and Friends Association.

• The award’s presentation coincides with the Homecoming celebration. Nominations will be accepted up to June 1.  Nomination forms are available by calling 1-507-433-4557 or by emailing Chair Jeni Lindberg at jeni.lindberg@austin.k12.mn.us

• The criteria for the nominations are as follows:

• The candidate must have graduated from AHS at least 10 years prior to nomination.

• The candidate must have contributed to society in an exemplary manner.

• The candidate must have achieved outstanding success in any of the following: business, a profession, the arts, humanitarian efforts or community service.

The candidate must be a positive role model for today’s students.

