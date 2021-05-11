New online document pre-verification tool will help get REAL ID faster

Minnesotans now have until May 3, 2023, to be REAL ID ready, but many will decide whether to apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license or ID (EDL/EID) when they renew their driver’s license or ID card in the coming months.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) encourages Minnesotans to take advantage of online tools at drive.mn.gov to help with the decision-making and application process.

Use the online Help Me Choose tool to select the best license or ID type for their needs.

Pre-apply online to save time during the office visit.

Those who choose to apply for a REAL ID or EDL/EID now have the option to submit their required documents online for pre-verification before they visit an office.

DPS-DVS launched the online pre-verification tool March 29, to help reduce repeat office visits and reduce processing times for REAL ID and EDL/EID card applications. As of April 28, 7,136 Minnesotans have applied for document pre-verification. On average, Minnesotans who successfully pre-verify documents receive their driver’s license or ID card in seven to ten business days.

“We want Minnesotans to successfully apply for a REAL ID during their first office visit and not have to make repeat trips,” Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie said. “Applying for a REAL ID requires additional documentation, and the process has often led to customers needing to go home, get additional documents and return for a second visit. Pre-applying and pre-verifying documents can prevent this from happening.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the REAL ID full enforcement deadline to May 3, 2023. The deadline was previously set for later this year.

Beginning May 3, 2023, Minnesotans will not be able to use their standard driver’s license or ID card to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities. Instead, they will need one of three options:

• A passport or passport card.

• A REAL ID.

• An enhanced driver’s license or ID.

The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) lists several other less-common forms of identification that are also acceptable for federal purposes.

Find Minnesota REAL ID information and resources at the state’s website: REALID.dps.mn.gov.

The DPS-DVS Facebook page and Twitter page have information that can easily be shared.

A REAL ID is optional. Minnesotans may apply for a REAL ID when they renew their license or ID card.